Harold Hal Hibbert

Hal was born in Clarkston, Washington to Bryce and Shirley Hibbert on August 13, 1947. His childhood was spent mostly between Northern Idaho and Northwestern Montana, with a brief stint in California, where he learned that flour tortillas and lefse were not the same thing. He also lived in Washington for a short time. In 1965, he graduated from Lincoln County High School in Eureka, Montana. He then enlisted in the US Navy and served in the Vietnam War, spending time in both Vietnam and Japan. He was briefly married to Anne Grosvenor and they had two daughters, Beth and Heather, both born in Kellogg, Idaho. Hal worked at Bunker Hill until its closure. In 1987 Hal, Beth, and Heather moved to Kingston, Nevada where he worked for Nevada Goldfield. When that mine shut down in 1990, they relocated to Spring Creek, Nevada, where Hal worked at Barrick Goldstrike for many years. It was after that job that his career took an unexpected turn. Hal became a teacher. He developed and implemented a citizenship course through Great Basin College, and also taught English as a Second Language (ESL). He took great pride in his new profession, and helped many people become US Citizens. He also coached Little League baseball for many years, coaching most of his grandchildren along the way. Coach Hal wanted to make sure that anyone who had an interest in playing baseball always had an opportunity to do so. He was an avid reader, concert-goer, musician, and golfer. He loved watching all of his grandchildren play sports. He was brilliant, funny, and quick-witted. Hal would do anything for anyone, and would always help where he could.