Harold "Sonny" Marshall

July 21, 1955 - May 7, 2022

Harold "Sonny" Marshall, 67, of Southfork passed away Saturday May 7, 2022 in Santa Rosa, CA. Sonny was born July 21, 1955 in Denver, CO, the son of Harold and Doris Marshall.

Following his birth he grew up in Missouri and in Sacramento, Applegate and Winters, California before finding himself in Elko, NV, where he spent the latter part of his life.

Prior to moving to Nevada, Sonny worked as a long-haul truck driver traversing many parts of the United States; from California to Florida and every state in between. Sonny moved from Winters, CA to Nevada and held many different jobs in Elko. Sonny and his wife, Oly had operated a business with heavy equipment for grading, digging and hauling. He operated an auto parts business, a bail bonds business, and as an equipment operator at Newmont. He was also a bouncer in a particularly difficult bar downtown. His ability to keep the peace in the bar brought him to the attention of the chief of police, who hired him and sent him to the police academy. Sonny was in "service" for the Elko Police Dept. and retired as a detective and evidence specialist after 24 years. Sonny most recently had worked at Cortez as an equipment operator and liked operating the 24ft. blade (grader) the most.

Sonny loved learning about history. He joined E Clampus Vitus in 1979 and became, some would call, a "lifetime member." He spent much of his free time doing projects, traveling and building friendships with many people. Sonny shared his unique sense of humor with everyone along the way.

Sonny was married to his devoted wife, "Oly" for 39 years. They loved to travel and one of their favorite vacations was to Alaska. Sonny also loved traveling to the coast of California to enjoy the wide-open ocean.

Sonny believed in God. He had a soft heart for stray dogs and cats. He would occasionally bring home an animal and tell his wife, We have a new family member.

Sonny is survived by his cousin, Bob (Roxy) Caudill; family members: David Caudill and Jeff Caudill; step-daughter, Gynger (Chuck) Neisess; step-grandson, Isaac Neisess; step-granddaughter, Jadaya Neisess; and lots of really good friends including Loren and Gail Wilson.

Sonny was preceded in his death by his father, Harold; his mother and stepfather: Doris and Dick Newell; his wife of 39 years, Edna Leola "Oly"; step-granddaughter, Carrie and his aunt, Zel Caudill.

The family would like to send special thanks to Cindy and all of the helpers and volunteers who dedicated their time to helping Sonny.

The family would like to send special thanks to Loren and Gail Wilson for their willingness to help Sonny when he needed it most.

Graveside service will be at Elko Cemetery near Burns Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Immediately following the service lunch will be provided at Maverick (Red Lion) with fellowship and funny Sonny stories.