March 17, 1938—August 17, 2023

SPRING CREEK—Harry James “Penny” Botsford, known as W7JKV to the amateur radio community, passed away with family at his side on August 17, 2023, after a brief illness. Harry was born in Elko, Nevada on St. Patrick’s Day 1938 to Ada Ruth Tremewan and Harry Sylvester Botsford. He was raised in Elko with his two younger sisters, and much of extended family. He graduated from Elko High School, Class of 1956. His activities at that time included radio, hunting, fishing, and playing trumpet. Upon graduation, Harry enlisted in the U.S. Army where he worked at the White House during the Eisenhower presidency, followed by attending the University of Nevada, Reno where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering and met his wife, Gail Rowntree of Smith Valley. Together they settled in the Washington DC/Maryland area where their family grew with the addition of two daughters. Although they later divorced, the two remained lifelong friends as well as a part of each other’s families.

In 1981, Harry married Dixie Raye, who along with her three children, completed the clan. He spent a long career primarily as a civil servant with the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), supporting the U.S. Navy by taking part in everything from developing sonar systems on nuclear submarines to time at NASA providing avionics upgrades to the space shuttle used to build the International Space Station. Throughout his life, he became quite involved in many pastimes such as flying, scuba diving, mechanics, various construction, and maybe most prominently, ham radio operation. A normal weekend for Harry often involved taking the family up for a spin in his airplane, cutting down as many trees as his chainsaw could handle, or hours in the garage working on cars with the kids. Everyone knew exactly which house Harry lived in; it was the one with the 60ft radio tower and the massive geodesic dome in the backyard.

Harry chose to return home upon retirement, moving from Southern Maryland to Spring Creek, NV in 2008. He and Dixie purchased five acres to build their home with a majestic view of the Ruby Mountains from the front porch. They loved their retirement life together until Dixie’s passing in 2014. After that, he was able to find comfort and companionship again with Jaunita Collins until her passing in August of 2021. Harry lived every day to the absolute fullest. For him, anything was possible. Life was one big puzzle, and part of his zest for life was identifying a problem then figuring out how to solve it. He was endlessly offering gestures, both large and small, to help anyone he thought may be in need. He was a friend, brother, uncle, husband, father, grandfather, and recently, great-grandfather. Harry exuded a genuine warmth and never met a stranger. He maintained friendships throughout his life as well as making new ones every day, everywhere he went. He loved to share his enthusiasm for life with others and is well known in the Elko community for giving out up to 100 corsages to those he appreciated at Christmastime and Valentine’s Day. He was also a well known connoisseur of Elko and Spring Creek’s dining locations, where he was quite the regular patron and always kept things lively. Harry loved to serve his community. He was involved in the Amateur Radio Emergency Services (ARES), the Elko and the Northeastern Nevada Amateur Radio Clubs, supported the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital and Battle Mountain General Hospital Emergency Communications, actively participated in Elko County Commissioners meetings, served with the Elko Sheriff Search and Rescue, and the Nevada Department of Emergency Management. He also ran or participated in many other amateur radio nets. Recently Harry had volunteered his time and expertise to the Spring Creek Middle School Radio Club. His friend Joe put it best when he said, “If there was a meeting in town, Harry was there.”

Harry is survived by his children: Camille (Tom) Cobb; grandchildren: Tyler (Alyssa and great-grandson, James), Grayson, Elise, Summer. Laurel (Adam) Galloway; grandchildren: Harper, Katie. David (Tammy) Yarbrough, grandchildren: Brandon, Sean, Ryan. Karin Yarbrough, grandson, Zachary. Beth (Fred) De Buhr, grandchildren: Kyla, Luke. Sisters: Ruth Wardwell—nieces and nephews Walter Wardwell, Rosemary Rials, Barbara Wardwell, Richard Wardwell, and Jeanne Wardwell O’Doan (and their many beloved children and grandchildren). Donna Byrnes—nieces and nephews Kathy Byrnes, Mark Byrnes, Blaine Byrnes, and Julie Byrnes (as well as their numerous children). Katie, his beloved cat.

Friends and family are invited to join our Celebration and Remembrance of Harry: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Duncan Little Creek (DLC) Gallery Bar, 516 Commercial St., Elko, NV, 1:00-4:00 p.m. We invite all who attend to wear a little something green (as we always have when celebrating Harry’s St. Patrick’s Day Birthday), and bring a few pennies along to donate in Penny’s honor to one of his favorite organizations to be determined.