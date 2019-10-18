May 26, 1927 – October 6, 2019
Harry James Wolfley, 92, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 6, 2019, in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. His family was by his side when he succumbed to pancreatic cancer.
Harry was born in Los Angeles, California, on May 26, 1927 to Chauncey Ivan and Katherine Scott Wolfley. After attending North Hollywood High School, Harry enrolled in the Frank Wiggins Trade School in Los Angeles studying auto and diesel mechanics. He was drafted into the Army in August 1945, serving two years in Korea as a truck and equipment mechanic. After his discharge, he was employed by Gary’s Automotive in North Hollywood, Pacific Greyhound Bus Lines in Los Angeles, and Haddock Construction in Pasadena, California. It was in Sun Valley, California where he met his future wife, Lois Babb.
After he and his family moved to Elko, Nevada in 1961, Harry purchased Elko Truck Service which serviced 85% of the major truck lines operating across northern Nevada. In addition to the truck repair service, Harry became a pioneer with the opening of Elko’s first motorcycle shop in the mid-1960’s. As the owner of Elko Honda Sales he acquired the nickname “Honda Harry” by those who knew him.
The Bonneville Salt Flats in Wendover, Utah, became his next challenge, when in August 1966, Harry set a motorcycle land speed record of 108.542 mph riding a Honda 450 cc. The following August he set a second land speed record of 63.809 mph on a Honda 50 cc.
After 18 years of self-employment, Harry sold his businesses and worked in northeastern Nevada as a truck and heavy equipment mechanic. During the mid-1980’s, John Etchinek, owner and operator of Silver State Truck Lines of Battle Mountain, Nevada, employed Harry to rebuild and repair ore trucks.
In addition to the Truck Lines, John owned a 1986 GM diesel Kenworth named ‘Miss Silver State.’ The truck was also known as ‘Sweet Sixteen’ for its V-16 cylinder engine. Harry helped in assembling the truck which was raced at the Bonneville Salt Flats in the late 1980’s. The diesel set a world land speed record of 144 mph in the Heavy Hauler truck class. Harry had not seen ‘Miss Silver State’ since the early 1990’s and had no idea if the truck had been parted out or salvaged at a wrecking yard. June 1, 2019 was a joyous day when he was reunited with Her at the American Truck Historical Society’s convention in Reno, Nevada.
After his retirement from Cortez Gold Mine in 1994, Harry moved to Wildhorse, Nevada, where he enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends. Harry was a proud man when at the age of 80 years he harvested his first 6x6 bull elk. Tinkering with machinery and building engines (especially Cummins) was a favorite pastime. He also had a special ear for a properly tuned engine.
Harry’s involvement in civic organizations was vast. He served as director and caretaker of Camp Lamoille for seven years. Additionally, he was a member of the Nevada Civic Club of Elko, the Lions Club, the Elks Club, a volunteer firefighter with the Elko Fire Department, and was instrumental with others in starting a Gideon Camp in Elko. Harry was a recipient of a Golden Achievement Award by the American Truck Historical Society for over 50 years of dedicated service to the trucking industry.
Harry and Lois were snowbirds for the past 22 years splitting their time between Lake Havasu City, Arizona, and Wildhorse, Nevada.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Lois, daughter Janice of Reno, Nevada, and son Jeff (Karen) of Charleston, Tennessee.
Harry was known for his great smile, wonderful stories and a caring heart to help people.
The family wishes to thank the Hospice of Havasu and the Polidori House for making his final days comfortable.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hospice of Havasu, The Gideons of Lake Havasu, Arizona and/or of Elko Nevada.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Grace Baptist Church in Elko Nevada, May 0f 2020.
