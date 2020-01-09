August 31, 1949 – January 4, 2020

On January 4, 2020, Harvey Allen Hold, 70 of Carlin, NV was involved in a single vehicle accident. He was taken to Lovelock Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Harvey was born August 31, 1949 in South Bend, Indiana to Jess and Florene Hold. The family eventually made Lund, NV their home in 1961 where he was by raised with 5 other sisters and 2 other brothers.

In 1969, Harvey joined the Army so he could help fight for his country in the Vietnam War. Harvey received the prestigious Purple Heart Medal when he was wounded in action, but that didn’t stop him and he continued to fight until he was Honorably Discharged in 1973.

In 1975 Harvey met the love of his life and they were married in 1977. They moved to Carlin in 1979, Harvey began working for Newmont Gold later that same year as a heavy equipment mechanic for several years until his retirement. They raised three beautiful children together. Although the marriage came to an end, they both continued to love and respect each other and stayed very close friends until his last breath.