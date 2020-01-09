August 31, 1949 – January 4, 2020
On January 4, 2020, Harvey Allen Hold, 70 of Carlin, NV was involved in a single vehicle accident. He was taken to Lovelock Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Harvey was born August 31, 1949 in South Bend, Indiana to Jess and Florene Hold. The family eventually made Lund, NV their home in 1961 where he was by raised with 5 other sisters and 2 other brothers.
In 1969, Harvey joined the Army so he could help fight for his country in the Vietnam War. Harvey received the prestigious Purple Heart Medal when he was wounded in action, but that didn’t stop him and he continued to fight until he was Honorably Discharged in 1973.
In 1975 Harvey met the love of his life and they were married in 1977. They moved to Carlin in 1979, Harvey began working for Newmont Gold later that same year as a heavy equipment mechanic for several years until his retirement. They raised three beautiful children together. Although the marriage came to an end, they both continued to love and respect each other and stayed very close friends until his last breath.
Harvey is survived by his three children, daughter, Melody (Torrey) Leach of Caldwell, ID; son, Kenneth (Andria) Hold of Riddle, OR, and daughter Amanda (Matt) Brewer of Lovelock, NV. He also had two step daughters he held very dear to his heart, Tabitha (Jerry) Tucker of Magna, UT and Trudy Black of Salt Lake City, UT; 5 grandchildren, Terrence, Ashley, Kaitlyn, Preston and Madison along with 1 great grandchild, Terreck. Harvey is also survived by 1 sibling, sister Micki Harrison of Twin Falls, ID. Lastly he is survived by his closest friend and partner in crime, Tinker Lamphere of Carlin, NV.
Harvey was preceded in death by his father Jess and mother Florene, as well as siblings Linda, Pat, Sharon, Nancy, Ron, and Robert “Bob”.
Due to circumstances beyond our control, services will be held at a later time to be determined in Lund, NV. As soon as a date and time are determined we will let all family and friends know.
Words can not begin to describe how heart broken our family is, but we know dad is in a happier place breathing in that fresh air and pain free. We know he is surrounded with love by the family he has missed so much. We will not mourn you, we will celebrate you, “pitch a cap from me to you”. Soar high with your new wings daddy, we love you!!
Rest in Peace Daddy!Love your baby girl
Aimee will u please contact us when u have a date set my mom and him were really good her name is Nancy she knows u and he was like a grandpa to me we would like to go please find me on Facebook joice romaine thank u and I’m so sorry about ur loss we are hoping to celebrate his life with u guys
