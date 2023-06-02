March 23, 1946—April 15, 2023

Harvey R. Bland, of Spring Creek, NV passed away surrounded by his family on the Vigil of Divine Mercy, April 15, 2023, at the age of 77 after a long battle with lymphoma. He was born March 23, 1946 in Custer, SD, the second of 10 children. His large family instilled a strong work ethic in him and a desire to be of service to others. Harvey’s faith was very important to him, having received all his sacraments at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, including marriage to Frances Bond on July 2, 1966. Together, they raised four children and built a life filled with adventure, laughter, and love. After attending school in Custer, Harvey served in the military for 10 years and achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant. He performed duties as an Ammunition Storage Specialist and Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic in the Army National Guard of South Dakota. He was a true patriot and had a deep love for his country.

Harvey had a long and varied career, but his true passion was mining. He started mining as a child with his father and carried this passion with him throughout his life. He enjoyed going to rock shows and spread his love of rose quartz by generously gifting it to many. He was a hard-working entrepreneur and had mining and logging businesses. When not blowing up rocks, he loved driving trucks and hauling stuff. His winning personality made selling cars a breeze. He ended his career retiring from Barrick Goldstrike Inc.

One of Harvey’s favorite pastimes was traveling. He never met a stranger and was always eager to strike up a conversation, even with a mannequin to embarrass his children. He enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, and playing cribbage. One of his greatest joys in life was spending time with his grandkids. His ingenuity made him a “Jack of All Trades.” He had a knack for fixing things and working on cars but made sure people knew he was NOT a carpenter. Harvey’s sense of humor was infectious and entertained family and friends with his Woody Woodpecker impressions. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Harvey will always be remembered for his many works of mercy.

Harvey was a devoted husband and father, proud of his family and created memories they will cherish forever. His legacy of kindness, humor, and love for life will carry on in the hearts of those he touched throughout his life.

Harvey was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus and always encouraged others on their faith walk, especially his children and grandchildren. He was an active member of St. Joseph’s Parish in Elko, NV.

Harvey is preceded in death by his parents, George and Joyce Bland, and his nephews, Jamie Bland and Dusty Goodro. Blessed to share in his life are his wife Frances (Bond) of almost 57 years, his children Harvey Bland, Jr. “Bouncer”, Kellie Bland, Jennifer (John) Holden, Angela (Jack) DeLong, and his grandchildren Maegan (Michael) McPherson, Brady and Kairstyn Holden, Audriauna, Therese, Thea, Simeon, and Kentenich DeLong, step-grandchildren Aaron (Sarah) and Justin Holden, 8 great-grandchildren, his 9 siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Elko, NV, June 10th at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to organizations close to Harvey’s heart found at this site:https://tinyurl.com/4cxv8j42