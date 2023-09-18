Heather Whittaker Boggs passed away on Saturday September 9 at the age of 51 at the Intermountain LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City. Her family was with her at the time of her passing. Heather was born on January 25, 1972. Heather grew up in Robertson, Wyoming and attended schools in Mountain View until graduating high school. After graduating high school Heather attended the University of Wyoming for one year before deciding to move to Elko, NV. She met Gary Boggs, and they married on October 9, 1993. They had two children, Kyra and Emily. Heather chose to be a stay-at-home mom and loved to be active in the children’s school activities. Heather continued to take college classes whenever she could and obtained her Associates of Arts degree from Great Basin College. Heather enjoyed staying in touch with the kids, continuing to increase her knowledge and understanding of many subjects, and playing Animal Crossing, a fun and relaxing game as she would say. Heather is survived by her husband Gary Boggs, children Kyra Boggs (Jon), Emily Boggs (Natasha), parents Wes and Judi Whittaker, brothers John Whittaker (Shandra) and Mike Whittaker (Ladonna), Uncle Mick Kelly (Linda), Aunt Nita Bond, and many nephews and nieces. Heather was preceded in death by grandparents Bern and Myrtle Whittaker and Dan and Mary Kelly. There will not be any services at the request of Heather. Please remember her in your own special way. In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice in Heather’s name.