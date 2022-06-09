August 26, 1937—June 2, 2022

MONTELLO—It is with great sadness to announce that, our dear Mother, Helen Beatrice Jaquish passed away on June 2, 2022 at the age of 84. Helen was born in Fort Plain, New York on August 26, 1937. She graduated from high school in Fort Plain, NY in 1945. After high school, Helen served our country in the Air Force from 1955 to 1957. She later moved to Reno, NV in 1970, and then moved to Montello, NV in 1973.

Helen enjoyed spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The simplest pleasures brought great joy to Helen. She often could be found reading or enjoying watching her birds outside. Helen was a lover of animals especially her beloved dog, Cricket. She was known for cooking her famous goulash for her large family during holiday times. In her youth, Helen enjoyed the outdoors, and would hike and explore the country side of Montello for arrowheads.

Helen is survived by many of her children: Jose Limardo of Salt Lake City, Evina Limardo of Winnemucca, NV, Debbie Limardo of Lima, CA, Trula Wright of Winnemucca, NV, Scott Limardo of Wells, NV, and Luisa Demorest of Montello, Nevada. Her greatest joy were her four grandchildren: JP Morgan, Frank Morgan, Brenden Limardo and Mallorie Limardo. She also had six great-grandchildren: Jax Morgan, Isaac Morgan, Austin Morgan, Allison Morgan, Micah Moran, Samantha Neumann, and Cailtyn Neumann.

There will be a small gravesite service in Montello, NV on June 9, 2022.