Henry (Hank) Angelo Filippini

June 7, 1932 – May 20, 2020

Henry Angelo Filippini (Hank) passed away May 20, 2020 at his ranch while surrounded by his family. He was born on June 7, 1932 to Henry and Rose Filippini in Battle Mountain, Nevada where he lived his entire life.

Hank attended school in Battle Mountain where he was active in all sports and developed lifelong friends. He graduated with the class of 1950.

After graduation he went to work on his father’s ranches and remained there as owner and operator until his death. He was a member of the Nevada Cattlemen’s Association, a recipient of the Nevada Cattlemen’s “100,000 Miles Ridden In A Saddle” Award, he served 3 terms on the Lander County School Board, and was the chairman of the N-6 Grazing Board for 38 years.

In 1951 he married the love of his life, Marian Cole. Hank and Marian would have celebrated 69 years of marriage on June 2, 2020. They lived an active life with family, and in their later years they traveled and spent time in Arizona in the winter months.