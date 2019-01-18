Try 1 month for 99¢

October 24, 1968—January 9, 2019

Holly Bruning passed away peacefully in her beloved home. She will be missed by her remaining family and friends. A celebration of life will be held on a later date at Ruby Mountain Bible Church, in Spring Creek NV.

