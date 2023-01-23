 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Homer "Shorty" Daniel Andrae

  • 0
Homer "Shorty" Daniel Andrae

October 9, 1935—January 18, 2023

Homer “Shorty” Daniel Andrae was born October 9, 1935 to father, Daniel Andrae and mother, Clara Merica (Al) on the family Ranch on Tuscarora, NV.

Shorty graduated from Elko High School Class of 1957. After graduation he became a proud US Army veteran. 1959-1961

Shorty was a father of six children: Brenda, Chuck (Beb), Val (Gary), Nickie (Jim), and Donald (Susan), Tammie (Donald Neff). Shorty was blessed with 24 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Shorty was preceded in death by all parents and son-in-laws: Gary Carlson and Jim Boudinot.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023 starting at 1:00 p.m. Dalling Hall 600 Commercial St. alcohol will be available to purchase with food being served at 2:00. In lieu of flowers please donate to: nvoutdoorsmen.org

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Walking faster can add up to 16 years to your life, according to new study

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News