October 9, 1935—January 18, 2023
Homer “Shorty” Daniel Andrae was born October 9, 1935 to father, Daniel Andrae and mother, Clara Merica (Al) on the family Ranch on Tuscarora, NV.
Shorty graduated from Elko High School Class of 1957. After graduation he became a proud US Army veteran. 1959-1961
Shorty was a father of six children: Brenda, Chuck (Beb), Val (Gary), Nickie (Jim), and Donald (Susan), Tammie (Donald Neff). Shorty was blessed with 24 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Shorty was preceded in death by all parents and son-in-laws: Gary Carlson and Jim Boudinot.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023 starting at 1:00 p.m. Dalling Hall 600 Commercial St. alcohol will be available to purchase with food being served at 2:00. In lieu of flowers please donate to: nvoutdoorsmen.org
