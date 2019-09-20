*2wCAPFb*Hope Walker Munson
September 25, 1934—September 15, 2019
Hope Walker Munson, loving mom, gram, grandma, Hopie and sister passed away September 15th at the age of 84.
Hope was born September 25th 1934 in Ely, Nevada to Eldon Walker and Ellen Pressey (Pressy) Walker.
Hope grew up in a time when families played musical instruments and sang to entertain themselves. She continued to play a guitar until her fingers could no longer pluck the strings and had a beautiful voice. She worked for Vogue Laundry after leaving home when she met the man she would marry and spend the next 50 years with. Her married life was spent following Dad around the country cooking for whatever ranch, wagon or cow camp they happened to be at. The Quarter Circle A Ranch, Matador Cattle Co., T Lazy S Ranch, Ellison Ranching Co, the Gamble Ranch, the ZX in Oregon from the bombing range in central Nevada to Oregon, including their own outfit on the Duckwater Reservation for a few years. Mom’s biscuits and pies are legendary.
In her later years she loved to go pinenut hunting, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and making sure we were not messing up her recipes. She also enjoyed her Sunday phone calls with her sisters.
Hope is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Warren Darrell Munson and daughter, Leslie Munson. Brother Cliff Walker, sisters, Patricia Colleen Thornal, Betty Arquero and Joanna Pearson.
She is survived by brothers Eldon (Delores) Walker Jr, Richard (Bernie) Walker, sisters Wanda (Eddie) Chapin of Wells, NV and Cathy Hardy of Golconda, NV. Sister-In-Law Betty (Tom) Roberts of Spring Creek, NV. Daughter Billie (Dick) Brazeal of Carlin, NV and son Dorsey (Wanda) Munson of Elko, NV. Grandchildren Cody (Melissa) Brazeal, Hoot (Linsey) Brazeal, Shoti Brazeal (Matt Carbury), Yancie (Nick) Beeson, Shay Bree (Bryan) Thieme, Angela Munson and Terry (Jess) Munson.
She is also survived by her precious great grandchildren Breelynn Brazeal, Brodie Brazeal, Neka Beeson, Reya Beeson, Keina Munson, Bronc Brazeal, Molly Brazeal and numerous nieces and nephews.
A get together to celebrate Hope’s life will be held at a later date.
