Hugh Sherwood Collett

Hugh’s interest in education led him to serve for twelve years on the Elko County School Board. He was one of the founders of Elko Community College, now Great Basin College. There he taught LPN and EMT classes and served on the advisory board for nearly 50 years. He was awarded Emeritus Clinical Professor of Surgery from the University of Nevada, Reno and received an honorary Baccalaureate degree from Great Basin College. In 2015 the Nevada Board of Regents granted him the Distinguished Nevadan Award.

Hugh participated in many civic groups including Rotary International, Elko Chamber of Commerce, Northeastern Nevada Museum, Toastmasters, and Elko Council of the Navy League. He was an elder in the Presbyterian Church and sang in the choir.

Hugh and Emily Louise Larson were married in Indianapolis, Indiana on April 29, 1943. They were married for 73 years before her passing on November 28, 2016. They are survived by their four children: Karen (Stewart) Wilson of Lamoille, Nevada; Diane (Gregory) Kreizenbeck of Phoenix, Arizona; Virginia Oustad of Elko, Nevada; George (Elizabeth) Collett of Cornville, Arizona;