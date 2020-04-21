February 12, 1921 – April 16, 2020
Dr. Hugh Sherwood Collett passed away peacefully at his home on April 16, 2020 at the age of 99. He was born on February 12, 1921, in Chicago, Illinois to George Arthur and Ruth Leisk Collett. His family moved to Crawfordsville, Indiana when he was five years old. He graduated from Crawfordsville High School, and graduated from Wabash College in 1943. Hugh earned his M.D. degree from Northwestern University School of Medicine, now Feinstein School of Medicine. He completed surgical training at the University of Chicago; the University of Pennsylvania; the Caylor-Nickel Clinic, Bluffton, Indiana and St. Joseph’s Hospital, San Francisco, California.
Hugh served in the Navy V-12 Program during WWII. He was commissioned a Captain in the USAF during the Korean War and was stationed at Kindley Air Force Base in Bermuda from 1951-1953. There he was the Chief of Surgery and Radiology, overseeing care for over 7000 military and civilian personnel in the Air Force, Navy and Coast Guard.
In 1954 Hugh joined the Elko Clinic and practiced general surgery for thirty years. He was certified by the American Board of Surgery. Hugh’s surgical society memberships included American College of Surgeons, Southwestern Surgical Congress and Western Association of Railway Surgeons (Past President). He was also Trustee of the American Group Practice Association.
Hugh’s interest in education led him to serve for twelve years on the Elko County School Board. He was one of the founders of Elko Community College, now Great Basin College. There he taught LPN and EMT classes and served on the advisory board for nearly 50 years. He was awarded Emeritus Clinical Professor of Surgery from the University of Nevada, Reno and received an honorary Baccalaureate degree from Great Basin College. In 2015 the Nevada Board of Regents granted him the Distinguished Nevadan Award.
Hugh participated in many civic groups including Rotary International, Elko Chamber of Commerce, Northeastern Nevada Museum, Toastmasters, and Elko Council of the Navy League. He was an elder in the Presbyterian Church and sang in the choir.
Hugh and Emily Louise Larson were married in Indianapolis, Indiana on April 29, 1943. They were married for 73 years before her passing on November 28, 2016. They are survived by their four children: Karen (Stewart) Wilson of Lamoille, Nevada; Diane (Gregory) Kreizenbeck of Phoenix, Arizona; Virginia Oustad of Elko, Nevada; George (Elizabeth) Collett of Cornville, Arizona;
Hugh and Louise enjoyed traveling in the United States and abroad, but they treasured their time at their beloved cabin at Priest Lake, Idaho. Together they spent more than fifty summers extending Collett hospitality to family and friends, which always included daytime boat excursions and evening gin and tonics. They also made time to volunteer in the community as docents at the historic Priest Lake Museum. And every Tuesday, weather permitting, Hugh would be at the Priest Lake Golf Course enjoying a round of golf and the fellowship of his men’s league friends.
Hugh also enjoyed fishing, skiing, hunting chukar, and playing the piano. He could always be found in the audience when his children, grandchildren or great- grandchildren were playing or performing.
Hugh was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Jane Collett; sister and brother-in-law Jean and Richard Andrews; brother, John and brother-in-law, Jerry Warren.
He is survived by his children, and grandchildren: Betsy Wilson (Robert McEntarfer), Erica (Rick) Howe, Emily (David), Nielson, Hugh (Tara) Kreizenbeck, Collett Kreizenbeck, Lisa (Chester)Walls, Alexandra (Don) Thompson, Ryan (Michelle) Oustad, Amanda (Cole) Scharton, Courtney (Kerry) Davis, Camille Lampert, and Candace (Kenny) Schipper; great-grandchildren: Beau and Riley Bawcom; Olivia and Elena Howe; Stewart, Ava and Charles Nielson; Grant and Noelle Kreizenbeck; Claire, Luke and Blake Walls; Riley and Makenna Oustad; Clark, Emmett and Violet Scharton; Levi, Reese and Preston Davis; great-great-grandchildren Rylee and Kade Bawcom. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Ann Warren; sister-in-law, Janice Collet and beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family is grateful for the compassionate care of Dr. Dave Hogle, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, Genesis and Horizon Hospice.
Because of the restrictions on gatherings, a funeral will not be held. The family suggests friends make memorial donations to Great Basin College Foundation at Post Office Box 2056, Elko, Nevada 89803; Rotary Foundation, in care of J. Glennon, 475 Railroad Street, Elko, Nevada 89801; Horizon Hospice at Post Office Box 2284, Elko, Nevada 89803; Priest Lake Museum at 38 Priest Lake Museum Road, Priest Lake, Idaho 83856; or to a charity of their choice.
