October 25, 1932—April 8, 2023

Ira Theodore Kelsey passed on April 8, 2023 at the NorthEastern Nevada Hospital in Elko, Nevada. He was 90 years old.

Ted, as he was known, was born to Alverta Ann Houghton, and Ira Milton Kelsey on October 25, 1932, in Mona, Utah. He married Bonita Morgan on 21 December 1951 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Two children, Dennis and Sandy were born in the next four years.

Ted served in the United States Navy from 1950-1953 and was honorably discharged.

Dad worked at various jobs in Elko County, and Utah for the next few years. He started to work for the Nevada Department of Transportation in the fall of 1965 and worked there for 36 years. He then retired and he and Bonnie moved to Elko.

Dad liked to fish, camp, do leatherwork and refinish furniture. He also kept a tidy yard and garden. He was a great handyman and was always tinkering on many projects.

Ted is preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Milton (Bus) and Jerry Kelsey; sister, La Veryl Winn; wife, Bonnie; daughter-in-law, Pam and grandson, Casey.

He is survived by son, Dennis Kelsey, Neola, Utah; daughter, Sandy (Steve) Neff, Elko; grandchildren: Cassidy (Meghan) Neff, Tyrel (Mindy) Neff, Sierra (Lance) Knudsen, Gina (DJ) Wiseman, Jake Kelsey, Lacey (Ben) Porter; twenty great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

Graveside services will be held at the Ruby Valley Cemetery on May 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. pacific time.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Ruby Valley Cemetery Association will be welcomed at HC 60 Box 555, Ruby Valley, Nevada 89833.