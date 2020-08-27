× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Irene Pearl Hines

September 1, 1929 – August 23, 2020

Irene Pearl Hines returned to her heavenly father at the age of 90 on August 23, 2020 with her beloved sister by her side. Irene was born on September 1, 1929 in Elko, NV to William Messerly and Ida Morse Messerly Knapp. Irene graduated from Elko High School in the class of 1948. Irene worked at Elko County Recorder’s Office and retired from CP National Telephone Company with 33 years of service.

Irene married Dean Hines in 1951 and was blessed with two children. Irene was a very lovable and caring woman who had many friends. She enjoyed fishing, gambling, crafts and socializing with her friends at Highland Independent Living for the past 6 years. Irene spent the last 4 months of her life at her sister’s home, where she was lovingly cared for by family and Guiding Light Hospice.