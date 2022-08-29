Isabel Sandhagen

January 26, 1918—July 13, 2022
ELKO—Early on the morning of July 13, 2022, our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother gained her wings and went home to the Lord.
She lived an incredible 104 1/2 years. Her life spanned a century of huge changes and challenges. She met each with strength and fortitude. She will dwell in our hearts forever. The things she loved were simple. The Lord, family, gardening, and trout fishing. She fished almost all of the streams in Elko County where trout could be found; off of the bank or right down the middle of the stream! She was an awesome cook and you could always plan on sitting down for a wonderfully tasty trout dinner. She was born in California but lived in many places in both California and Nevada; much of the time on ranches. Elko was her home though, she loved it here.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Gino) Quilici; grandchildren: Barry (Katie) Quilici, Debby (Mike) Higgins, Christine (Steven) Micheli, Richard (Candi) Quilici, Kenny (Rhonda) Scott, Lonnie Scott, Becky (Bill) Martin, Billy Holt, Joy Holt; and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Daisy Goodwin; her siblings: Kearny, Jiggs, and Dale Goodwin, Mildred Webb, Beatrice Winnop; her son, Richard Scott and daughter, Judy Holt. Also, her great-grandchildren: Lori Holt, Miranda Micheli, and Tyler Scott.
In lieu of services, a private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
We are requesting no donations but please hug your loved ones and hold them close in her memory.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.