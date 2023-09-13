ELKO - Wil Moschetti passed away peacefully on September 7, 2023. Wil was born in 1949 and raised in Elko County, Nevada. He graduated from Elko High School in 1967 and the University of Colorado Boulder in 1971. Go Buffs! He was a loving husband and father, as well as a general contractor and real estate appraiser working in business with his family. Among many things, he was a Rotarian, a scoutmaster, a golfer, and involved with many civic projects and boards. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, helpfulness, and dedication to his community.