J. Bill "Wil" Moschetti
September 23, 1949 - September 7, 2023
ELKO - Wil Moschetti passed away peacefully on September 7, 2023. Wil was born in 1949 and raised in Elko County, Nevada. He graduated from Elko High School in 1967 and the University of Colorado Boulder in 1971. Go Buffs! He was a loving husband and father, as well as a general contractor and real estate appraiser working in business with his family. Among many things, he was a Rotarian, a scoutmaster, a golfer, and involved with many civic projects and boards. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, helpfulness, and dedication to his community.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Judith; son, Andrew; sisters, Lynn (Barry) Lipparelli, Jody (Paul) Barnhart, Ann (Dave) Wright; and numerous other relatives. There will be an open reception at Mater Dei Hall at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on September 23rd from 1-3 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Moschetti Educator Scholarship (c/o Traci Johnston, Elko High School, 987 College Ave, Elko, NV 89801) or your favorite charity.
