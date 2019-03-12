April 14, 1948-February 22, 2019
Jacquelyn Williams Hylton, age 70, formerly of Elko and Wells, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 in Las Vegas, with family by her side, after a one year long battle with metastatic breast cancer.
Jackie was born to Bill and Jerry Williams on April 14, 1948 at Elko General Hospital. She was a 1967 graduate of Elko High School and enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1969. She proudly served at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, Kessler Air Force Base, Mississippi, and Tyndall Air Force Base, Panama City, Florida. She married Airman Carl Perrin from Sherman Mills, Maine in 1971 and while he was serving in Viet Nam, she returned to Nevada to raise her family. She graduated Barber College in Utah in 1977 and worked in Elko with Lloyd Cunningham and Bernie Fallin at the Stockmen’s Barber Shop. In December of 1980 she married Leland Hylton, of Wells and they eventually moved to Fallon. In 2007, Lee and Jackie moved to Las Vegas to be near their children and grandchildren.
Jackie is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Jerry Williams, Leland Hylton, and her son, William Carl Perrin. She is survived by her daughters, Tracy (Brian) Shirley, Crystal Hylton (Joe Sukin), and seven grandchildren: Brandon, Taylor, Morgan, Chris, Amy, Josh, and Keegan, all of Las Vegas. She is also survived by her brother Rowland (Susan) Williams of Brigham City, Utah; brother, Jerry Williams of Cottonwood, Arizona, and her sister, Dyann (Roger) Armstrong of Bainbridge Island, Washington.
There will be no services.
