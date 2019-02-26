December 14, 1945 – February 1, 2019
James Allen Collins passed away peacefully on February 1, 2019 in Elko, NV.
Jim’s loved ones include step-mother, Lorraine Beckman; step-father, Keith Beckman; half-sisters, Nevada Collins Navarro; Andrea Collins Brown, son, Travis Collins; daughter, Lori Cummings; granddaughter, Sienna Collins and his wife Juanita Collins.
Jim proudly served his country in the US Navy aboard the USS Castor in 1966-1967 and received 3 medals: National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal. Jim held his fellow veterans close to his heart and loved all that life had to give. We will miss his wit, humor, love of nature and all creatures great and small.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday March 10, 2019 at the VFW post #2350.
