James Austin Scott

November 8, 1945 – February 22, 2019
James (Jim) Austin Scott, 73 of Spring Creek NV passed away suddenly in his home February, 22 2019.
Jim spent 3 years in the Army which took him to serve in Vietnam. He received an honorable discharge in 1970. He has been employed in the mining industry for 35 years. The last 13 years with lubrication equipment and supply. He enjoyed Riding his Trike and had a passion for Motorcycles. Especially Harleys!
Jim is survived by his shining star and the love of his life Pamela (Newman) Scott of Spring Creek NV, 2 sons, Ethen and his wife Rachel Scott of Pleasant Valley NV, Caleb (CJ) Scott and his wife Denise Scott of Canada, 6 grandchildren and his beloved pets.
He leaves behind family and friends who loved him dearly.
Services will be held at Burns Funeral Home, Elko, NV. Saturday, March 2 at 2:00pm.
