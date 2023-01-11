March 19, 1949—November 25, 2022

SPRING CREEK—James Coy Vaglivielo was born to Bessie Blackman on March 19, 1949, in Pendleton, Oregon. He passed away peacefully on Friday, November 25, 2022 at his home in Spring Creek, Nevada. Jim was a wonderful brother, father, father-in-law, grandfather, uncle, and friend to many. He had a great sense of humor and was always able to brighten a room.

Jim was raised in Alaska and the Reno/Sparks area before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps. He served during the Vietnam Conflict and returned to Northern Nevada upon his honorable discharge. He began an over 30-year career as a Cement Mason working out of Local 241 OPCMIA. Even upon retirement, Jim continued to work with construction projects and was always helping out friends with odd jobs. His strong work ethic is something that his family will forever remember and continue to model.

After returning home from his service, he met and married his wife of nearly 50 years, Sherry Hayden. They married in 1969 and had two children: David and Katie. They spent their lives residing in Northern Nevada and Northern California. They enjoyed traveling the Western US and could be found many weekends camping and boating at their favorite lakes. They retired to Spring Creek, Nevada in 2016 to be close to their grandchildren. Jim loved working on old cars, fishing, 4 X 4ing, and was a lifelong Raiders fan.

James is preceded in death by his mother, Bessie; his wife, Sherry; and his best friend, Tim Berlin.

He is survived by his brother, Thomas Vaglivielo (Linda); son, David Vaglivielo (Jeanine); daughter, Katie Vaglivielo; grandson, Jeffrey Vaglivielo; granddaughters: Alison, Nella, and Anastasia Vaglivielo; and nephews: Tony and Aaron Vaglivielo. He had many people that he considered family including, Lisa Giron and Sara Caldwell. He was blessed with many other close friends that he loved dearly.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11:00 am at The VFW Hall in Elko, NV. In lieu of flowers, please direct any contributions in his name towards The Make-A-Wish Foundation.