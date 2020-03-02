James G Wright

James (Jim) G. Wright passed away unexpectedly after a short illness in Reno, Nevada. Jim was 77 years old.

Jim was born August 31, 1942 in Elko, Nevada to John L. and Eva L. Wright. Jim worked briefly on the Southern Pacific Railroad. He was part owner of Rancher’s Corner in Elko until he opened his own construction company, Wright Construction. Jim was still active in the company, but selective with the jobs that he would take on.

Jim enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing and attending gun shows and spending time with his family and friends. He loved to travel to Canada, Mexico and Oregon to fish and for his last birthday fishing trip he traveled to Alaska.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Dianna DeBisschop and various nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Eva, six siblings and his daughter, Tammy Ann Wright.

At Jim’s request no funeral services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Heart Association.