July 6, 1947 – August 7, 2020

James “Jim” Ardans, beloved husband, father, papa, and a friend to all that knew him passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020 in Henderson, Nevada. He was preceded in death by his father Eli Marich, mother Eleanora Ardans, and step-father Jean Ardans.

Jim was born in Elko, Nevada on July 6, 1947. He was proud of the fact that he was born in Elko General Hospital along with his mother, kids, and grand kids. Jim graduated from Elko High School in 1965 and attended college in Cedar City, Utah. Jim met his wife Linda while in high school. They later married in 1969 and remained in Elko where they raised their two children, John and Jamie.

He served in the Nevada National Guard and retired from Newmont Gold in 2013. Jim was proud of the fact that he never called in sick throughout his 38 years with Newmont. After retirement, Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, family, and tinkering in his garage. Jim’s family will miss the countless stories of his time as a kid working weekends and summers on the Mary’s River Ranch.