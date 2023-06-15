May 7, 1940—May 21, 2023

ELKO—James (Jim) Joseph Muth, 83, died peacefully at his home in Elko, Nevada with his family at his side on the early morning of Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Jim was born on May 7, 1940, to Joseph and Jenny (Nagel) Muth in Hettinger, North Dakota. Jim was raised in Hettinger where he worked for his father, Joseph, until joining the Army in 1958. On August 6, 1966, Jim married the love of his life, Sharon A. Trzpuc and from this union were born two sons, Jason and Jeremy.

Jim enjoyed spending time at the Lake Cabin in Shadehill, South Dakota where he and Sharon spent numerous hours boating, fishing, and entertaining friends and family. One of his greatest blessings was the time spent with his grandchildren, whether it was attending their sporting events or picking them up from school, he always made sure he was there. He will be remembered as “Grandpa Jim” by many.

Jim is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon; parents: Joseph and Jenny and granddaughter, Taelor.

He is survived by his sons: Jason, wife Dusty Muth and Jeremy, wife Kristi Muth of Elko, Nevada; grandchildren: Joseph and Morgan Muth of Elko, Nevada, Cameron Stewart and wife Cortney of Elko, Nevada, Christopher Stewart and wife Kassi of Spring Creek, Nevada and Collin Stewart of Spring Creek, Nevada; brother, John Muth and wife Sandy of Hettinger, North Dakota; sisters: Patty Wanner and husband Dave of Strasburg, North Dakota and JoAnn Warren and husband Dick of Tucson, AZ, along with many nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home in Elko, Nevada. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. with Father Biju officiating. Private entombment will follow at Burns Funeral Home.