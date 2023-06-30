February 6, 1951—May 2, 2023

James Kenneth Quintana, age 72, of Elko, Nevada passed away on May 2, 2023 at a hospital in Twin Falls, Idaho due to complications after major surgery. He was born in Deer Lodge, Montana on February 6, 1951.

James (Jimmy) Quintana had a passion for life, horse racing, bare back riding, rodeos’, hunting, fishing and camping, but mostly his family. A younger Jimmy was well-known for his skills as a cowboy, Two Step and shag dancer, musician, and just being Jimmy. He was a logger in Oregon, ranch hand in Nevada, elk hunting guide for world renowned outfitter Stanley Potts in Idaho. As a young man he worked for McCullough and Pratt in Spring Creek, Nevada and finally retiring from gold mining.

A more mature Jim’s life revolved around family that he loved to travel with. Ever present at the granddaughters’ soccer games and constantly bragging on them. He never missed a horse race at the Elko Fair or the opportunity to crack a joke. Honest, out spoken, and opinionated, you always knew where you stood with Jimmy and loved him for it.

Loved ones that cleared the path for Jimmy are his father Kenneth Baer Quintana; mother Louise Anna Quintana; brothers George and Larry Quintana; nephews Johnny (John Boy) Johnston and Mauricio Dean Pineda; nieces Kena Quintana and Thalia Marie Perez; mother-in-law Donna Granados, and brotherS-in-law Michael Golden and Johnnie Alfred Gourley.

Loved ones that will dearly miss Jimmy, until they meet again, are his son Mitchell and daughter-in-law Erren Quintana; granddaughters’ Mercie Desirae, Ember Jane, and Corynn Louise Quintana; daughter Marki Quintana-Polkinghorne and son-in-law Owen Polkinghorne; ex-wife Tanya Quintana-Koch; father-in-law Ed Granados; brother and sister-in-law Mark and Alice Granados, and nephew Joey Granados. Sisters Toni Gourley, Anita Jones and husband JR; Vanessa Johnston, Linda Golden, Brenda Perkins and husband Jim, and Paula Quintana; sister-in-law Angie Quintana; best friends Mike and Karen Kimber, Larry Lednisky, Adrian Mariluch, Jim Ellison, Gary Hall, Earnie Gregory and numerous other friends and colleagues.

Jimmy will be profoundly missed by his family, friends and community. He loved life and his passing was way too soon!

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 15, 2023 3:00 PM at 462 Lawndale Dr. Spring Creek Nevada.