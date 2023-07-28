April 6, 1934—July 23, 2023

SPRING CREEK—James Lansford, (also known as Jack or Jim), passed peacefully at home with his only child beside him on July 23, 2023 at the age of 89.

Jim was born in Crystal City, TX. The family moved to Hatch, New Mexico when Jim was 4 years old. Jim attended Hatch High School, playing tackle on the varsity team both for defense and offense.

When Jim took a break from Junior College, he was quickly drafted by the Army in February 1954. He was a radio specialist, stationed in Seattle, Washington during the Korean War and honorably discharged in January 1956.

Jim returned to college, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Nevada.

While attending a dinner party when visiting his brother, Jim met the love of his life and soul mate, Jean Seevers. They were married 6 months later, April 21, 1957, and continued living in Reno.

On March 23, 1960, they welcomed their only child, Pamela Jean (Pam). Jim and Jean were incredibly supportive in whatever Pam did, attending basketball and softball games and even coaching her softball team.

When Pam joined Rainbow (Masonic organization for girls), Jim joined the Masons and Jean, Eastern Star. Jim was a member of the Masons for 54 years, receiving his 50-year pin in Reno in 2019. He is Paster Master of Golden Lodge #50. Reno.

Jim worked for PG&E, Monarch Foods, and the State of Nevada. He began working at the State Industrial Insurance Service (SIIS) Department in 1970 in Reno. This job became his favorite as he traveled all over the United States and Jean often traveled with him. In 1980, Jim was granted a transfer to Elko. Jim and Jean bought property in Spring Creek with a beautiful view of the Rubies. Jim retired in 2000 from the State of Nevada. He did contract work for the state until fully retiring in 2003. Jim was highly active in Retired Public Employees of Nevada including being the longest termed president of the local chapter. Jean always chauffeured him to the conventions.

During their marriage of 53 years, Jim and Jean enjoyed traveling, going to either Crescent City or Carlsbad, California on their anniversary. The family went to major league baseball games in Oakland, Denver, Anaheim, and San Diego. After Jean passed in 2011, Jim and Pam continued traveling to games in Chicago, San Francisco, and Oakland. They also visited Kona, Hawaii and went on an Alaskan cruise. Jim enjoyed playing pinochle including at the Elko’s Senior Center, camping and fishing with family, and hunting with his brother Bill.

Jim was a loving husband and father. Pam remembers what a wonderful father he was. He taught Pam how to ride a bike, throw a baseball and football and play tennis. His friends and family always say how sweet and kind he was. Jim will be deeply missed by his family and friends both in Elko and Reno.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Pam; and brothers: E.J. Lansford and Bob (Mary) Lansford and numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jean; brothers: Winnie and Bill Lansford, and his parents: John and Eura Lansford.

There will be a celebration of Jim’s life at the VFW hall, Elko, NV at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023. Come share your memories and enjoy the refreshments.

A Masonic service is being planned in Reno at a future time.