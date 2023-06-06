November 13, 1947—April 9, 2023

PAHRUMP—Jim passed away surrounded by his family in Pahrump, Nevada. He was born to parents Warren D. and Alice J. Crawford in Billings, Montana.

Jim married Marlene Kainu on September 18, 1967 in Meeker, Colorado. They were blessed with two children, daughter, Tracy and son, James Jr.

Jim served in the Army in Kitzingen Germany. After his military service he worked in the oil fields and coal mines from West Virginia to Wyoming. He spent several years working at Cordero Mining Co. in Gillette, Wyoming, and at Newmont Gold mine in Elko, Nevada in the safety department. When he left Newmont, he didn’t leave mining behind. He opened the family business Safety First Training and Consulting Services, Inc. in Elko teaching both mine safety an occupational safety.

Jim spent his free time hunting, fishing, ATVing, and bowling. Because of his love of music and dancing, he began calling square dances with fellow callers in Gillette Wyoming, and then became the club caller for the Sagebrush Spinners in Elko, Nevada.

Jim and Marlene retired to travel south with their co-pilots, Jasper and Rascal, to enjoy the “no shovel required” weather.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Warren Crawford and Alice Trevino; brothers: Jerry Crawford and John Trevino; grandson, Taylor Layne Tornow, and grandparents: Adolph and Bee Roat.

Jim is survived by his wife, Marlene; children: Tracy Thompson (Wells, Nevada) and James Crawford Jr. (Red Lodge, Montana); sisters: Jane Trevino and family (Cibolo, Texas) and Kathy Trevino and family (Tulsa, Oklahoma); granddaughter, Sara Marker and great-granddaughter, Allison Marker (Gillette Wyoming); nephews: Michael, Cory, and Justin Crawford and families; niece, Dawnula Koukol, and extended Trevino family in Texas. He is also survived by Zane Coleman, who always brought a smile to Jim’s face!

A remembrance will be held on June 17 2023, 10:00 a.m., at the Elks Lodge: 114 Broadway Ave N., Red Lodge, Montana

“The loss is immeasurable but so is the love left behind.”

- Unknown