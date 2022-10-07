January 21, 1945—August 11, 2022

CARLIN—James Matthew Kline passed away at his home in Carlin, Nevada on August 11, 2022. Born James Paul Cowley on January 21, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois to James, Robert (Bob) Cowley and Lula (Jones) Cowley, he grew up in Canyonville, Oregon, graduating from Canyonville High School, and returning often to attend the ‘all school’ reunions. After high school he joined the Marines and served as a radio operator during the Vietnam era. He was very proud of his service and his flag will be donated to the local American Legion.

After his service, he moved to Riddle, Oregon and met and married Jody Joy (Lawrence), instantly becoming a dad to four teenagers. Soon, Jim and Jody added a daughter, Jami, to their family. From the late 1970’s to the early 1980’s, he owned the very popular Jim and Jody’s Sportsman Club in Riddle, making many friends in the area. After his divorce he moved to Alaska, eventually settling down in Carlin, Nevada, with the love of his life, Helen, where he began a long career as a dump truck driver for Newmont Gold, which he very much enjoyed.

Jim was preceded in death by Helen.

He is survived by his daughters: Jami Peters (Cowley) and Vicki Joy; his grandson, Robert Cowley and great-granddaughters: Elvira and Emily; his brother, Doug Cowley and his stepchildren: Donna, Cathy and Mark Joy.

A special mention to Angie Arndt, his caretaker, of whom he was very fond.

Jim did not believe in the words “I can’t”. He believed in helping others when they were struggling, and if he could help, he would do so without saying anything. He was generous to a fault. Jim loved to surprise people and was always kind, without a bad word to say about anyone. He had a true gift of gab and never met a stranger. Jim had a blast tinkering around on his property, working in his shop with his neighbor friends, Lyle, Sid and Robert, and moving dirt around with his heavy equipment. He thrived on finding the best deals, and loved flipping property, cars, guns, you name it. Jim was loved by many and will be missed by most.

Per his desire, an Irish wake (celebration of life) will be held in Carlin, NV on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cee Gee’s Bar and Grill. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Veterans Association or food shelter.