James Michael "Mike" Laughlin

March 16, 1936—August 12, 2022

Mike was born in Aberdeen, South Dakota March 16, 1936 and passed on over the Great Divide to greener pastures on August 12, 2022.

Mike grew up in North Dakota on a ranch with cowboys and saddle broncs riders. Mike joined the U.S. Air Force when he was 18 years old and spent 2 1/2 years in North Africa during the Algerian Revolt. When Mike finished his military service and returned to North Dakota, he went to work for the U. S. Government Predator and Rodent control agency as a Mammal Control Agent. That agency was the forerunner of what they now call the ADC, or Animal Damage Control Agency.

On December 28, 1957, he married Delores “Dodie” Patterson of Faulkton, South Dakota. While in North and South Dakota, Mike and Dodie were blessed with four children. The family left North Dakota and moved to New Mexico for a short time while Mike worked for the BIA on the Navajo reservation in New Mexico running their predator control program. Mike was then offered a job trapping for ADC in Coolidge and moved the family to Arizona. While there, he attended Arizona State University on the GI Bill and earned a degree in Wildlife Biology. Later Mike was transferred to Smithfield, Utah as the ADC District Supervisor working out of Logan, Utah where he supervised trappers while working on a master’s degree.

After a few years in Utah, in 1971, Mike received an offer to go to Oregon overseeing the eastern part of that state, Bend, Burns, all of Malheur County and Owyhee County, and the Jordan Valley. Mike and the family transferred to Bend, Oregon where he continued to supervise trappers while hunting lions, coyotes and other predators from horseback, fixed-wing and rotatory-wing aircraft.

In 1973, after his assignment in Oregon, Mike was given the opportunity to take over the ADC assistant state supervisor’s job overseeing all of Nevada. Mike and the family transferred to Elko, Nevada where he continued to supervise trappers and hunt predators throughout the State of Nevada. The family remained in Elko for many years.

Mike transferred to Wyoming and ran their U.S. Government trapper program statewide for several years then on to Montana doing the same work, ending up in Miles City where he retired after 31 years of government service. In 1985, Mike and Dodie divorced and Dodie moved back to Elko.

In 1988, Mike started a new career with Sombrero Ranches out of Colorado where he spent 17 years handling over 2,000 head of horses. That same year Mike met his partner, Lee Raine, and they together spent thirty-four great years of adventures, story telling, and traveling until his passing. Mike and Lee ran Sombrero’s U.S. Park Service concession at Glacier Creek Stables in Rocky Mountain National Park. Each Fall for a total of 17 years, Mike and Lee, working for Sombrero Ranches, rented hunting horses and guided elk and deer hunters, outfitting in the Flat Tops Wilderness of Western Colorado, out of Meeker, CO.

Mike also worked for Russell Ranches out of Eureka, NV in the Winter and Spring of ‘92/’93, a really tough winter in Nevada and later years for Silver State Ranches out of Warm Springs, NV.

Mike was a guest writer for Western Horseman Magazine for over 20 years and represented the magazine throughout the west as well as writing articles for a number of other western publications. After spending his 31-year career in the business of Animal Damage Control, Mike was an outspoken advocate for the active use of predation management in enhancing wildlife populations.

In 2002, Mike took a job in Miles City, Montana for C.M. Coffee, an iconic Montana stockman. After two seasons there, Mike and Lee bought a beautiful ranch at the base of the Ruby Mountains of Northeastern Nevada where they could be closer to family. Mike kept busy working for Maggie Creek Ranches Lamoille Division for five years then helped run cattle for McKnight Cattle Company in the Ruby Mountains and the Lamoille Valley.

Mike and Lee spent the winters in Fallon, Nevada where Mike worked for the livestock auction yards as well as day-working for ranchers throughout the Churchill County, Nevada area.

Mike is survived by, as he stated, his “best partner ever” Lee Raine, and sons: Mark Laughlin, Pat Laughlin (Cathy), Scott Laughlin (Tina), bonus son, Scott Raine (Silvia), and daughter, Kim Mandity. He was very proud of his grandchildren: Daniel Thompson, Jace Thompson, George Mandity, Patxi, Peio and Cecil Laughlin, and Grace Laughlin. His bonus grandchildren: Steel, Sabre, Storm, and Strider Raine also had a very special place in his heart.

Mike always made friends wherever he went. He never met a stranger, and he would strike up a conversation with everyone and tell a few amazing, entertaining stories. Mike loved rodeo, ranching, traveling, and time spent with his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, friends and family can donate to the Silver State Stampede, P.O. Box 7, Elko, NV 89803 in Mike’s honor if they wish to do so.

There will be no public services.

Heaven gained a great Cowboy!