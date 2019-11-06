James N Sutherland

James Sutherland passed away on October 24th, 2019 at the age of 78 with his children by his side. James was the oldest son of fifteen children from Joe and Mary Sutherland. James was born in Oklahoma, raised in the bay area of California, and spent his last 45 years in Elko County working as a mechanic and raising his family. He was preceded in death one year ago by his wife of 58 years Janice Sutherland. He is survived by his children and their spouses, daughter Debbie (Rick) Myers, and sons Jim (Sandy) Sutherland, Jason Sutherland, and Ajax (Venus) Sutherland, along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren.