September 29, 1940—September 5, 2022

ELKO—James Ray Karr (Jim) left this life and flew to be with the angels on September 5, 2022, after a brief stay in the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He was born in Kalispell, Montana on September 29, 1940, and lived there until the Great Northern Railroad moved the family to Havre, Montana.

He graduated with a BS in Science from Northern Montana College and a M. ED. from the University of Idaho He loved teaching and was often asked what he taught. He would smile and say “I teach kids.” He taught Jr. High and High School Science, Math and Computers in Carlin Combined School for over 25 years, after having taught several years in Browning, Montana. He also taught Geology for Northern Nevada Community College for a few years.

Jim married Juanita Russell on September 5, 1964 in Conrad, Montana in a double wedding with Juanita’s sister. They were married 58 years and have two wonderful children: Jacita Rae, (Tim Young) and Jonathan Roy (Audrey Bitton). They have three grandchildren: Natasha Young (Luis Nery), Marissa Putman, (Gage Putman) and Brayden Karr.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents: Ray and Dorothy Karr; his sister, JoAnne Ward; sister-in-law, Iris Bungay; brother-in-law, Jacque Russell and his in-laws: James and LaVerne Russell.

He loved fishing, camping with his RV and the family, and helping his father-in-law on the farm in Montana. He especially loved driving truck during the barley harvest!

In his “spare time”, he was a member of the Elko Volunteer Fire Department and the Nevada Army National Guard. He was very proud of the 25+ years he spent in both organizations. He retired from the Army National Guard with the rank of Master Sargent. He was also a member of Elko Masonic Lodge #15 F & AM, Kerak Shrine Temple, EL-KO Shrine Club and Elko Chapter #17 Order of the Eastern Star.

Rather than flowers, the family asked that donations be made in his name, James R. Karr, to the Shrine Hospital for Children in Salt Lake City. https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/ A Celebration of Life will be held at Dreez on September 18, 2:30-4:30 p.m. A gravesite service in the Elko Masonic Cemetery will be conducted at 1:30 by the Elko Masonic Lodge and the VFW before the Celebration.