December 29, 1943 – March 25, 2020

James Wilson Green passed away March 25, 2020 due to health complications from a stroke he had in July. He was born in Dansville, New York on December 29, 1943 to John and Mariel Green. James joined the United States Air Force right out of high school at the age of 17 and served in the Air Force for 8 years. He moved to Carson City, Nevada and was a guard at the prison for two years and then became a Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper for 25 years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James met the love of his life, Cynthia Ellison in 1976 and they were married on May 12, 1977. They spent a lot of time riding their motorcycles and belonged to the Blue Knights Police Motorcycle Club. They spent time in Lake Powell on their boat and went to many poker tournaments across the state. He raised his stepson and is survived by Louie (Tricia) Martinez; daughter, Dawn (Shawn); son, Chuck (Dawn) and daughter, Carol, as well as brother-in-law, John Ellison, Nevada State Assemblyman; brothers-in-law Buddy and James; sister-in-law, Rebel and Ron Ellison.

James had eleven grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father and mother; brother, John; brother, Mike; twin sister, Mable and sister, Connie.