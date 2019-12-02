Sadly, on November 4, 2019, we lost our beloved mother, Jan Munda. She was born in May of 1948 in California. She and her family moved to Carlin, NV in 1980. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Business Management and was the HR director at both Dee Gold and Cortez/Barrick Gold Mines. She was a former Carlin resident from 1980 — 2005, where she fulfilled one of her passions by starting up her own business of singing telegrams: Jan’s Jingles. Her favorite things in life included family, singing, and her faith. She died with her three daughters, Alena, Staci, and Nicole, by her side. She has joined her husband of 52 years, Gibb, who died two years prior, as well as her sister, Marlyn Evans who was the principal at Carlin Combined. A celebration of life will be held on December 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the home of Staci Crosby in Las Vegas, NV. For any questions please call Nicole at 702-370-3507.