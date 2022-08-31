November 8, 1934—August 16, 2022

Myra (Jane) Churchfield was born in Ogden, Utah to Myron (Mike) Gale and LaVern (Sloan) Gale.

Jane was the first born of four. The family lived in Ogden, UT, where her father, Myron worked at the Sperry Flour Mill. Later, the family moved to Park City, UT when Mike joined the Utah Highway Patrol, motorcycle unit. The family then moved to Heber City, UT and eventually to Midway, UT where Jane lived until she graduated from Wasatch High School.

During those years, Jane’s first job was working in a watermelon stand. Later, after the family moved to Midway, Jane turned to a passion that lasted most of her life. She fell in love with horses. She always said I never owned one myself, but I rode everyone else’s. She was crowned Wasatch Rodeo Queen in 1950.

In 1953 she married Devon Wilde of Oakley, UT. Jane and DeVon were avid horse people and made a living up Weber Canyon where Devon was a hunting guide. They had four children over a period of time and Jane went from that post to Draper, UT where Devon went to work at the Utah State Prison. Later moving to Wendover, her next post, where Devon was stationed with the Utah Highway Patrol.

Jane and Devon divorced and Jane ended up in Elko, NV where she finally met the love of her life, Freaman (Huck) Churchfield. They were married for 39 years. Jane worked at the First National Bank and FIB in Elko. Jane and Huck then bought property in Pleasant Valley where they worked and lived until retirement and always had a horse or two around.

Jane and Huck then moved to warmer pastures in Ivins, Utah. Jane became the Ivins Town Clerk for the City of Ivins. Ivin’s was a small town (at that time). The City Officers were the City Manager, Town Clerk, Fire Department and City Attorney all under a small cinder block, one room building. Jane was the Town Clerk for 14 years until her retirement. Ivins City honored her with THE CHURCHFIELD TRAIL located near the entrance to Snow Canyon. Huck was on turtle patrol for the endangered desert turtle. Jane worked for Five Counties for a time on her third retirement, was a Senior Companion to several individuals for several years. When people asked her what she was doing these days, she would say taking care of old people; she was in her eighties! Jane also held the position of President of The Ladies of the Elks in St. George Utah.

Jane and Huck were a great match, always full of mischief and making plans to get rich. They enjoyed snowmobiling all over Northern Nevada and Idaho. They bought their pontoon boat, Misty Harbor and loved going to different lakes all over the country. Their favorite pastime was BINGO and enjoyed spending their retirement. Huck passed away in 2009.

Jane had spunk. She had some whopping one liners and a quick and witty come back.

She and Huck were sealed for eternity by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Jane Churchfield is survived by her sister, Tammy Allman (Lehi, UT); four children: Kerry-Wilde Edson (Joe), Bert Wilde (Ronie Sue), Cindy Schumann and Shelly Tomljanovich; 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Her sister, Peggy Giles (Midway, UT) and brother Michael Gale (Hurricane, UT) both deceased.

Special thanks to Highland Manor Assisted Living staff for their love and care of Jane this past year. Our family will always appreciate your dedication to her care!

A Celebration of Life will take place in Ivins, UT at a later date.