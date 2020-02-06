Janet Archibald Ramseth Maldonado

Born May 16, 1954 in Rexburg, Idaho, Janet passed away after a courageous battle against ovarian cancer, on January 24, 2020, at home in Spring Creek, Nevada surrounded by family and love. Preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, and brother, who was her greatest confidant. Survived by her husband and best friend, Jerry Maldonado; sisters, children: Jodi (Donnie), Amanda (John), Jerad (Felicia), Nikki (Rodney) and Hannah (Dan), grandchildren: Tyler (Abigail), Evan (Genevieve), Dillon, Gabby, Finlee and Juliet, nephews, nieces and bonus kids, including friends of her children and children of her friends.

After moving to Granger, Utah in elementary school she met a group of friends that were family until the end. Janet enjoyed running track and held records at Westlake Jr. High for many years. Janet also attended Granger High School and Salt Lake Community College. She was unconventional, fiercely loyal and industrious, reinventing herself through several careers. She loved fast cars and rock-n-roll, was an excellent cook, amazing seamstress, sci-fi fanatic and voracious reader.

Janet believed in her little family, absolutely, and fought for them with incredible strength! Janet had decades of the gift of sight due to several corneal transplants, thanks to her amazing surgeons and kindness of the families affected by tragic loss. The family would like to send love to them and especially thank her current team of doctors, hospice nurses and staff for their excellent care. She has requested no services. Please enjoy something you love to do in her honor. In lieu of flowers, please consider an informed donation to cancer research, in her name. Also please consider, register and discuss organ donation with your family, for research as well as established procedures. It really does save lives, and more!