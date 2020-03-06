October 8, 1952 – March 1, 2020
Janet Dawn Wright passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020, at the age of 67, after a brief respiratory illness. Janet is survived by her daughter, Alicia Wright Buchanan (Hannah Leskosky); husband, Stephen Gewirtz; sister, Juliann Wright; sister, Jeanna Verro (Chuck Verro); brother, Jay Wright (Glynis Wright); stepson, Allan Jackson-Gewirtz; stepdaughter Andrea Jackson-Gewirtz (Alessandro Franchi); and granddaughters, Zola and Clio Franchi.
You have free articles remaining.
In 2012, Janet retired from the FBI as an Intelligence Analyst after 27 years of dedicated service protecting and defending the United States against national security threats. Janet will be most remembered for her kindness, generosity, and witty spirit. She loved to laugh and cherished moments shared with family and friends. Janet’s life was our gift — she was the glue between families, the empath for emotions, and the inspiration toward greater compassion. Her memory lives on in our hearts.
“Impermanent are all conditioned things. With mindfulness, strive on.” — last words of the Buddha
Donations to honor her kindness and love may be made to the humanerescuealliance.org or edf.org or hrc.org.
Janet’s celebration of life will be held on March 28, 2020 in the Washington, DC Metro area. Details forthcoming.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.