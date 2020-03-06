Janet Dawn Wright passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020, at the age of 67, after a brief respiratory illness. Janet is survived by her daughter, Alicia Wright Buchanan (Hannah Leskosky); husband, Stephen Gewirtz; sister, Juliann Wright; sister, Jeanna Verro (Chuck Verro); brother, Jay Wright (Glynis Wright); stepson, Allan Jackson-Gewirtz; stepdaughter Andrea Jackson-Gewirtz (Alessandro Franchi); and granddaughters, Zola and Clio Franchi.

In 2012, Janet retired from the FBI as an Intelligence Analyst after 27 years of dedicated service protecting and defending the United States against national security threats. Janet will be most remembered for her kindness, generosity, and witty spirit. She loved to laugh and cherished moments shared with family and friends. Janet’s life was our gift — she was the glue between families, the empath for emotions, and the inspiration toward greater compassion. Her memory lives on in our hearts.