January 14, 1943 ~ March 29, 2023

Janet “Jan” Alma Morgan Walsh, Born in California and raised in Las Animas, Colorado on a farm with her family. She attended and completed her degree as a Medical Technologist at the University of Colorado. While at the University she met her husband, Arthur “Art” Walsh, and they were married in 1965.

A life with Art included moves to various locations for his mining career including Elko, Carlin, and McDermitt, Nevada and Williams Lake, British Columbia. They settled for the long run in Elko and later retired to the ranch at Secret Valley, with some snow birding to Lake Havasu. She worked in hospitals in Denver and Leadville, Colorado; San Diego, California; Williams Lake, British Columbia; and in Elko, Nevada. Later on, she worked in a mining laboratory for Barrick. Jan served on the board of directors for Ruby Mountain Resource Center for over 10 years and volunteered many hours to help fundraise and advocate for people with disabilities.

In her “retirement” Jan and Art started ranching and she was in her element letting everyone know their jobs and taking her place working hard at annual brandings, only to then turn around and over feed everyone in attendance. Jan enjoyed traveling, taking Navy reunion cruises with Art, traveling to the Oregon Coast for fishing trips, Central America (also for fishing), or visiting her sister in Colorado, she was always game for going somewhere. She enjoyed swimming, camping, fishing, gardening, reading, painting, cooking, making (and enjoying) desserts, and spending time with friends and family.

Jan was intelligent and forthright, there was no guesswork for her opinion and she expected the same from others. Her work ethic was admirable, and she always kept a great sense of humor and spark of mischief. Her kindness and consideration were always readily available, with practical yet compassionate thoughtfulness. It was always a joy to be in Jan’s company and she knew how to bring out the best in those around her.

She was predeceased by her parents Lawrence “Larry” and Genevieve “Dee” Morgan of Grand Junction, Colorado and her sister, Candice Morgan of Greeley, Colorado. Jan is survived by her grateful husband of 58 years, Arthur Walsh; son, Craig (Christina); grandchildren; Reynen and Audra Walsh, Raimund, Alexis, and Cohen Assu; son, Brett (Lindy); grandchildren Amelia, Helen, and William Walsh; daughter, Melissa (Clint Mothershead); nephew, Chris Littlebury of Fort Collins, Colorado; nephew, James Nevins and niece, Kristen Murphy of Ossining, New York.

A memorial get together will be held at the ranch at a later date. Charitable contributions may be made to Tunnels to Towers or St. Jude’s.