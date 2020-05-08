× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 3, 1967 – May 2, 2020

Janice (Jan) Mageske Archuleta, age 53, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City due to complications following surgery. Jan was born in Portland, Oregon, on April 3, 1967 to John and Margo Mageske. She married Ronald Archuleta in Bend, Oregon, on July 18, 2009 and they moved to Elko, Nevada in 2011.

Jan graduated from Central Linn High School in Halsey, Oregon in 1984. She and Ron lived in Spring Creek, Nevada, the last several years. Jan loved horses and football, especially Oregon State (go Beavs!) and the New England Patriots. She also enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends.

Jan is survived by her husband, Ron, her daughter, Cassandra, her stepson, Darrell and his wife, Kim, her mother, Margo Collins, her father, John Mageske, her brother, Jeff Collins, nephews, Jeffrey and Jimmy, nieces, Eryn, Ellie, and Tyler Nicole, as well as her grandson, Ronald.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the CNS Cares Home Health and Hospice for their assistance and support in her final week.

Services will be held at a later date. Please share memories and condolences at www.serenityfhs.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to CNS Cares Home Health and Hospice in Jan’s name.