January 19, 1934—December 29, 2022

Sara Jeanne (Weir) Edwards, 88, formerly of Weston, MA and currently of Nashua, NH, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family and friends on December 29, 2022, following a brief illness which she fought with unprecedented bravery. Jeanne lived by faith and knew she would be greeted by the loving arms of Jesus. Those who had the privilege of caring for her in her last months were honored to witness the grace and fortitude with which she managed her health needs. She was a woman of incredible strength, and love for those around her.

Jeanne was born on January 19, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois- the only child of her dearly beloved parents, Mayes and Carl (“Jimmy”). Though she spent most of her childhood in Georgia, she and her mother temporarily relocated to her mother’s hometown of Murphy, North Carolina during the height of the second World War. She returned to Georgia where she finished highschool at Washington Seminary. She attended Northwestern University in Chicago and graduated with a degree in English.

Though her beauty and spirit caught the attention of many suitors, it wasn’t until Jeanne met Allan Greer Edwards, Jr., MD, her eventual husband of 59 years, on a double date with other people that her heart was claimed. A whirlwind romance, she and Greer eloped at The Little Church on the Corner in Manhattan where she joined Greer as he finished his residency in Otolaryngology.

The couple then moved to Elko, Nevada while Greer completed a fellowship and they welcomed their first child, Allan Greer Edwards III. Jeanne and Greer quickly fell in love with the landscape and the people of Northeastern Nevada, and eventually purchased the Saval Ranch which continues to run as an active cattle ranch. The family relocated to Weston, Massachusetts where they lived for much of the rest of their lives. During this time, they welcomed a son, Benton Davis Edwards and a daughter, Jeanne Stanley Edwards. They enjoyed many years as a family in the brick house on Westerly Road and installed a large pool that became the site of decades of get-togethers. Though settled in Massachusetts, Jeanne was always deeply invested in her work in supporting the local ranchers and the ranching industry. She worked with both the US Department of Agriculture and the Bureau of Land Management facilitating water access and conservation research and eventually testifying in front of Congress on behalf of their work.

Later in life, she took on the management of Greer’s outpatient ENT practice at Charles River Medical Associates while exploring her other great love- travel. With her friends and family, Jeanne saw as much of the world as she was able. She was bound only by her own interest and planned extraordinary trips that allowed her to experience the finest art, architecture, food, and culture. She was particularly fond of Poland and visited often.

When Jeanne became a grandmother, she obsessively doted upon her five grandchildren- spoiling them completely rotten. She hosted lavish birthday parties, raucous pool socials, went to Broadway shows, and never missed a horse show, graduation, or violin recital. She relished every opportunity to get her grandchildren alone without their parents’ rules so that she could spoil them exactly as she pleased. Her love wasn’t just limited to her human children and grandchildren- she was obsessed with her many dogs, grand-puppies, and horses. She was her daughter Stanley’s biggest fan during the last years of her life as she competed in equestrian events.

Jeanne was a woman of steadfast and unwavering faith. Though she said again and again that she loved her life, she was never afraid of its end. She was an animated storyteller and knew how to use her adorable southern accent to get out of a speeding ticket. She was whip-smart and had an incredible sense of humor. She was a woman of action and even in her 9th decade, her children and grandchildren had a difficult time keeping up with her.

She will be lovingly remembered by her three children: Allan, Benton (and Tobi), and Stanley (and Robert) as well as her five grandchildren: Sara (and David), Madeline (and John), Davis,Tucker, and Karina. She leaves behind innumerable friends of the human and animal kind and was so thankful to be surrounded by so much love during her long life. She will be missed deeply by all.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to NEADS- the National Education for Assistance Dog Services (www.neads.org), or a charity of your choice. If you would prefer to memorialize Jeanne in action, please carry forward her motto and live as she did- that life is not a dress rehearsal.

A celebration of life is being planned for April 2023.