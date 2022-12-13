February 10, 1958—October 25, 2022

On February 10, 1958, a mischievous angel with a wicked sense of humor was born to Gladyce and Leonard Secord in Kalispell, MT. Jeffrey Len Secord had a full and fun life but flew from this earth on October 25, 2022, after a courageous battle with malignant melanoma. Jeffrey grew up in Columbia Falls, MT, where he graduated in 1976. He often reminisced and laughed about his many childhood adventures including working at Far West gas station which he credited to finding his muscular strength. After graduating, he worked at the ARCO Aluminum Plant for a short time until he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1977. Sergeant Secord excelled in the Marines especially as a Mountain Warfare Instructor and squad leader. He loved this period of his life and frequently recounted the many escapades he and his comrades created—especially making pancakes for the Sergeant Major of the Third Marine Division. Upon fulfilling his Marine tour, Jeff obtained an electronic engineering degree in Portland, OR. He was extremely proud that he was the first in his family to obtain a higher educational degree. Also, in Portland, he met his value-oriented enabler who he later married in 1987. He obtained an electronics job in warfare training at NAS Fallon, NV. As time passed, Jeffrey became more adept and interested in computer mapping, and eventually transitioned to this field. He remained in Fallon until 2006 when he took a GIS mapping position for Elko County in Elko, NV, where he worked until his death. Jeffrey loved his work and his co-workers. He laughed daily about some antic (often something he caused), that occurred at work.

Jeffrey enjoyed and excelled at physical fitness, mountain biking, playing music on his self-made record player, and hanging with his dog and his wife, Christa. They had a 35-year marriage filled with friendship and laughter, and they adored each other. Jeffrey loved their cabin on Egg Pond, ME, and fully immersed himself in “Maineah” way of life. Jeffrey loved his friends and his family, and once Jeffrey blessed you with a nickname, you knew you had a special place in his heart.

Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Christa; mother, Gladyce Secord; mother and father in-laws, John and Margaret Albrecht; daughter, Samantha (Bubba) Dews; brother, Tim Secord and nephews, Brady and Logan; sister, Mandi (Spencer) Leer and niece, Kassidy; sister, Rilla Presser and nephew, Chad, and nieces, Alyssa and Angie; brother-in-law, Brian Albrecht; sister-in-law, Shauna Lyons; niece Olivia Albrecht; and Tobias Beckworth Secord. He is preceded in death by his father, Leonard Secord; sister-in-law, Carla Albrecht-Allen; brother-in-law, Craig Albrecht; and FitzWillian Darcy, Gustoff Von Hermpinheim, and Duncan.

Jeffrey and Christa would like to thank all the friends and family that helped care for Jeffrey during this long illness with meals, blessings, prayers, calls, and texts. They would especially like to thank Patrick Rogers and Dr. Kirin Madden, Dr. Louis and Paula Bergeron, Madison Spencer, Denise Carey-Timer, Shauna Lyons, and Kris and Tim Madden. Services will be next spring in Elko and Columbia Falls. The Jeffrey Secord Memorial Facebook page is available to share stories and memories. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Secord/Albrecht Nursing Scholarship (tax ID 81-0375335 P.O. Box 1691 Havre, MT 59501).

Jeffrey lived a life full of a unique sense of humor with those around often laughing hysterically, full of bike rides with the wind in his face and sweat running off his body, and full of love for his home and those it. Truly we can say of Jeffrey’s life, “Now that’s some Strong Work!”