Jennie was born June 28, 1933 to Florence Matchett Kelley and Arthur Eugene Kelley in Dupuyer, Montana. She was the fourth of four girls at that time. In 1938 Jennie moved with her family back to her father’s home country of Ibapah, Utah. Ibapah, or Deep Creek as her family referred to it, was where Art’s family had been raised and within a few years of returning to the valley, Art was able to purchase his family’s ranch. The girls enjoyed working with their parents on this small family ranch and have shared many stories and fond memories over the years. Twelve years later a fifth daughter, Melba, was born into the family. In 1949 Jennie married Reid Trimble who also had ties to the ranching community there. In November of 1950 their first child, Thomas Lamar, was born and then in January of 1953 a daughter, Karla Rae, was born. Jennie and Reid later divorced and Jennie moved to Ely to be closer to several of her sisters who lived there with their families. At a New Year’s Eve party in January 1956, Jennie met Earl Allred who had grown up in Lund, Nevada and the two of them were smitten with one another, later that year on June 17 they married. They were a happy couple and so their adventure began. Earl was raised on a family ranch and that was his passion in life—the cowboy lifestyle. They soon moved to Paradise Valley and went to work for the Elmer Miller Ranch then a few years later went to work for Dwight Vetter at the Godchaux Ranch. Jennie saw a need for a school bus in the valley and she bought and drove the first school bus in the valley. Later they moved again to the UC Ranch near McDermitt, Nevada. While working at the UC Ranch, the Cordero Mine was operating successfully and Earl had an opportunity to go to work there and make more money than he ever could working as a ranch cowboy so he left the ranching industry and went to work as a heavy equipment operator and moved his family to Winnemucca. It was in Winnemucca that Jennie went to work as a cashier in the old Humboldt Hotel to help supplement her family’s income. She soon found her passion in the clothing industry and went to work for the Stockman’s Store which had a very nice line of both men’s, women’s and children’s clothes. Jennie loved her customers and had excellent taste in putting outfits together to help them look their best. Often husbands would come in and have Jennie help them select gifts for the women in their lives. When Jennie’s daughter, Karla, started the high school rodeo schedule Jennie went to work for Ed Bodily at CB Brown’s as a clerk. Ed’s daughters were also involved in the high school rodeos and he made sure Jennie was able to go on the weekends to those rodeos. Jennie often said that Ed was the best boss that she ever had. When Karla graduated high school and started college, Earl and Jennie decided to get back to the ranching lifestyle which they both loved and they moved to the Three Mile Ranch which was part of the Roaring Springs Ranch in southeastern Oregon. A year later Earl was offered a manager’s position at the Hunter & Banks Ranch in Elko county so they moved again to that area. At that time the ranch was owned by Occidental Land & Livestock Company. Earl and Jennie stayed there about five years until the ranch sold to the Maggie Creek Ranch, LP who is the current owner today. During their time at this ranch they did a little prospecting and discovered a turquoise mine which they operated for about eight years. They would spend their summers mining, grading and polishing the turquoise and in the fall and winter months they would travel to Arizona and New Mexico and sell their stones and had many pieces made into jewelry by the Native Americans. They traveled to many jewelry shows selling their beautiful pieces and made a fairly good living for those years. Earl and Jennie both ended up going to work for Newmont Mining Corporation—Earl as a heavy equipment operator mostly making roads and mining pads and Jennie as a Security Guard. As they prepared to retire, they decided that the storage unit business would provide them a good income and the freedom they wanted to be able to do some traveling and to spend time at the property they had purchased near the Wild Horse Reservoir. So over the course of several years Earl, with the help of some contract laborers, built 92 storage units and they called the business Carlin Self-Stor. In 2010 due to Earl’s health complications, they sold their home and storage unit business in Carlin and also their Wild Horse property and moved to a new home in Elko which they really enjoyed until Earl’s passing in July of 2016. Jennie remained at her home in Elko until Covid-19 hit in 2020. Jennie decided to sell her home in Elko and move to Battle Mountain to be with her daughter and son-in-law, Karla and Jerry Chapin. This move proved to be a wonderful decision as she was able to have constant companionship and was never alone after that.