April 1, 1942—Oct. 11, 2022

SPRING CREEK—Jerry Alen Campbell, 80, of Spring Creek, NV, was called home on October 11, 2022.

He was born April 1, 1942, in Ely, NV, to Alan Andrew Campbell and Wilma Fay (Reeves) Campbell. Jerry grew up in Ely, Cherry Creek, Eureka and Lane City, NV.

Jerry moved to Elko, NV, in 1960, and soon met the love of his life Susan (Morley) Campbell. They married in 1963, and made their home in Spring Creek. In 1964, their son Jerry Alan Campbell was born.

Jerry worked shearing sheep, the Nevada Northern Railway and was a Heavy Equipment Operator.

Jerry enjoyed collecting and showing classic 1950s Fords and was a member of the Morroders Car Club for years.

Jerry is preceded in death by his wife, Susan of over 50 years; and son, Alan; parents, Alan and Wilma; sisters: Georgia Hastings, Wilma Torp; and brothers: Dave, Guy Campbell.

He is survived by his sister, Cleo Barlow; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Burns Funeral Home in Elko, NV, on Friday, October 21, at 2:00 p.m.