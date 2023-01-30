Jerry Allen Manges

July 7, 1939—January 23, 2023

ELKO—Jerry was born July 7, 1939 to Ernest Lloyd Manges and Lucille Frances (Milner) Manges. Jerry was the second son of four boys, Lloyd, Jerry, Max and Denny. Jerry served his country in the Army. He was stationed in Alaska where he learned to ski and was part of Infantry Ski Patrol. His fondest memory of his time in the service was being in Alaska when it became a state.

Due to an illness Jerry moved in with Max and his family in Indiana and lived with them the rest of his life becoming a part of the family.

Jerry moved from Indiana with his brother, Max and sister-in-law, Sharon to Lund, Nevada in 1970. He started his mining career at Kennecott Copper Corp. in Ruth, Nevada. When the copper mine stopped production in 1978, the family moved to Carlin, Nevada where he worked at then Carlin Gold Mine. He retired from Newmont Gold Mines in 2003.

Jerry was like a second dad to Brenda and Mark, helping to raise them during Sharon’s long illness. He was a Great Uncle to Melissa, Kris, Kendra, and Cassie. He was a Great-Great Uncle to Katelyn and Barrett.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Lucille; his brother, Denny and sister-in-law, Sharon.

Jerry is survived by his brothers: Max and Lloyd Manges (Sandra), his niece, Brenda Jones (Robert); nephew, Mark Manges (Zandra); great-nieces: Melissa Jones, Kendra Murillo (Bryon), Cassie Manges; great-nephew, Kristopher Jones; great-great-niece, Katelyn Ferguson and great-great-nephew, Barrett Jones.

A celebration of life will be held at the Carlin LDS Church Friday, February 3, 2023 starting with a viewing at 10:00 A.M. with services to follow.