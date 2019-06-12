{{featured_button_text}}
Jerry D. Reynolds

*2wCAPFb*Jerry D. Reynolds

April 28, 1934—May 7, 2019

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

The Celebration of Life for Jerry D. Reynolds has been moved to the Western Folklife Center, 501 Railroad Street, Elko, June 15 at Noon.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Jerry D. Reynolds
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments