April 28, 1934 – May 7, 2019
Jerry Dale Reynolds passed away peacefully on May 7, 2019. He was born in Elko on April 28, 1934, to Dale and Bette Reynolds. He attended primary school in Mountain City, skipping the third grade, and later graduated from Elko High School in 1951. He briefly attended the University of Nevada Reno before returning to Elko, where he was employed by the Bureau of Land Management. In 1969 he married the love of his life, Linda Loyadale Reynolds. They were married 35 years, until her death in 2005.
In 1974, he was elected Elko County Recorder. He was re-elected eight times before retiring In December 2010.
Jerry was an avid hunter of big horn sheep, deer and antelope. He was an active member of the Rotary Club for many years. He also loved going on cruises with Linda and their friends. In his later years Jerry enjoyed going to monthly luncheons with the Old Boys Club. He truly loved Elko.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Loyadale Reynolds (2005). He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Dale Greco (Dan); and granddaughter Adelyn “Addi” Greco, who provided constant cheer to Jerry in his later years.
In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to donate to the Northeastern Nevada Museum, 1515 Idaho Street, Elko, NV 89803.
As Jerry wished, a Celebration of Life Party will be held on Saturday June 15, Noon, at the Basque Club House.
Till we meet again—Love you Dad.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.