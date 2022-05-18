Jesse William Warrick

November 20, 1973 – May 11, 2022

Jesse William Warrick was born on November 20, 1973 in Owyhee, Nevada. His childhood took him to different towns in different states. His family resided in Tonopah, Nevada; Chewelah, Washington; Troy, Montana and Elko, Nevada. During his childhood he was active in many athletic sports to which his ability was viewed on another level. It's been stated by many people that he was one of the best all around multi sport athletes they've ever seen. He was an athletic standout at Tonopah High School and Elko High School. He graduated in Elko in 1992. He had two short-lived college football experiences, one at Foothills College in California and the other at Dixie State in southern Utah.

He eventually made his way back to Elko, Nevada where he lived the majority of his life. He had about a 19 year career working at the City of Elko.

In his early 20's, he married Jennifer Palmore and had two children with her, Weston and Josie. He loved his children more than anything. He loved watching his kids play sports. He never wanted to miss a game. He loved taking his children hunting.

Jesse and Jennifer eventually divorced when their children were young. He lived with his cousin, Justin Alanis, who was more like a brother to him, for a while and the two of them along with other cousins and friends, spent lots of time in the mountains chasing bucks, bulls, and the lions. His passion for hunting was well known. He guided hunters for several years. He had a sixth sense for tips and tricks to help others fill their tags. In 2016, he won the Carson Buckle award with a monster bull elk he killed. He passed on a lot of his hunting experience and knowledge to his son, Weston who has the same hunting passion. In addition to Nevada, Jesse hunted big game animals in Montana, Idaho, Colorado, and Washington. Several years in a row, Jesse and his father, Bill would hike into the mountains near Salmon, Idaho and hunt Idaho elk. He always loved those trips.

Jesse had a sense of humor that everyone loved. His company was always comforting and enjoyable. His presence was always felt when he walked into the room. Taken at a young age, he will be tremendously missed by his family and friends. He was one of a kind and lived free. He had a strong belief in God and it does give his family comfort in knowing that he is walking with the Lord now. He loved his parents, children, and family with all his heart.

Jesse was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Sarge and Bobette Warrick and maternal grandparents: Donald (Chic) and Bernie Salois. He is survived by his father, Bill (Shelly) Warrick; mother, Gail (Kelvin) Sutton; sister, Shannon Warrick; children: Weston Warrick, Josie Warrick, and Corrie Friesen; step sisters: Tahnee Spencer, Tessa Schmitt, Shanna Sutton, Kellen Wu, Jackie Sutton Rangel and numerous cousins; aunts; and uncles.

A service will be held at the Victory Community Church, 276 11th Street in Elko, Nevada on June 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. followed immediately with a Potluck lunch in the Church.