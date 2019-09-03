September 21, 1952 – August 30, 2019
Jessica Cassady Guyer, born September 21, 1952, in Greenville, Alabama, left us far too early on August 30, 2019.
Jessie grew up in rural Alabama where she developed a love for athletics and people. She attended Judson College where she made many of her closest lifelong friends. After Judson, she spent 4 years studying Physical Therapy and “Rolling Tide” at the University of Alabama. She moved out West and met the love of her life in Las Vegas. They married in February 1978 and moved to Elko a few years later. Jessie was the first Physical Therapist in the Elko area and spent years rehabilitating patients at Elko General Hospital before opening her own practice Elko Physical Therapy. Over the years, she treated countless people in our community, most of whom she quickly befriended. Together, Jessie and Dan had 3 children; Jessie loved her children and 5 grand babies more than anything and spent most of her time making sure they were taken care of and happy. She lived her life in service of others, and oh, what a life it was.
She is preceded in death by her parents W.R. and Virginia Cassady, and her loving husband Daniel Guyer.
Jessie is survived by her brother William Cassady (Gina), daughters Timbre Young (Chad), and Toni Anonsen (John), son Hunter Guyer (Lauren), step-son Shannon Guyer (Connie), grandchildren Dakota, Noah, Parker, Judah, Ezra, Sawyer, Trevor, and Kenny, numerous extended family, and countless friends and admirers.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, September 6, 3:00PM at Burns Funeral home in Elko, NV. We will be hosting what we are lovingly referring to as a “Mom Party” immediately following the service at Timbre’s home. The family would like to invite anyone and everyone who knew and loved Jessie to attend both the formal and informal services. In lieu of flowers, the family has arranged a memorial fund in honor of Jessie. Donations can be made at Elko Federal Credit Union, or via Venmo @Jessie-Memorial.
