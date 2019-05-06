February 8, 1949 – April 24, 2019
Jewel Ray Waldrop passed away suddenly, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.
Ray was born on February 8, 1949 in Greensboro, NC. He came to Elko in 1975, but traveled back and forth to the southern states and eventually remained in Elko for the last 35 years of his life. He was employed by various businesses in town, but was most recently an employee of the Red Lion Hotel and Casino, before his retirement. Ray was a Veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in both the Navy and Army branches of the military. He was stationed out of San Diego, CA while in the Navy and out of Yuma, AZ while in the Army. Ray was very proud of his service to his country.
He is survived by his wife, Melanie of Elko, daughter, Linda Carol of Quincy, IL (Mike Hummel, Myles, Erik, Nicholas, and Josh, great grandchildren – Jack and Riley), son Ray also of Quincy, IL and his son Conan of Nashville, TN (Jessica, Emily, Erik and Benjamin). He is also survived by his sisters, Faye of Rocky Mount, NC (Bill Murray, James Murray) and Carol of Big Piney, WY (Scott Mackie), Candace Kennedy (Brandon, Cole and Spencer) and (Nicholas Mackie) with many other family members too numerous to name.
He is preceded in death by his parents – Renoldo and Lorene Waldrop, sister Elaine Hazard and brothers-in-law William Murray, Ed Hazard and one niece, Barbara Jean Murray.
Ray enjoyed life, the great outdoors and fishing, a love that was passed down to him from his dad and a love he passed on to his children. He had a soft spot for animals and rescued many dogs in his lifetime. Ray was the kind of person that you would be proud to call a friend. He was too proud to accept help, but was the first one there to offer his help to others. He believed in working hard for what you receive in life and his work ethic was strong.
Ray was a beloved son, brother, father, grandfather and great grandfather and his passing will leave a huge void in each of our lives that cannot be filled.
