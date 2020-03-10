Jim Whitaker

April 28, 1955 – March 6, 2020
Patrick Jamey Whitaker
Jimmy was born in Fallon, NV to Bill and June Whitaker and is survived by his mother, June, siblings, Will, Dave, Kris and Tammy. He is also survived by his three children; Cody (Shannon); Nicole Rogne (Jessie) and Ty (Abbi); seven grandchildren; Kinsli, Keiton, Kacin Rogne; Ever and Eden Whitaker, Haylee, Lane and Sam Whitaker; numerous nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Buster.
Jim spent many years in Elko County working construction and cowboying. He was a true Nevada Cowboy. He was the laughter and smile on everyone’s face. Jim could and would make you cry with his wild sense of humor. Jim enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and his nephews, Willy, Trent and Doug, fishing, Sage Hen hunting and camping.
The family will be holding a Celebration of Life in Wildhorse, NV, this summer. Date and time to come.
Welcome to Heaven cowboy, your entry fees have been paid.
