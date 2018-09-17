*2wCAPFb*Jim Wright
March 15, 1927—September 8, 2018
Jim Wright passed away on September 8, 2018, at the age of 91. Jim is survived by his children: Janet Wright (Stephen Gewirtz), Silver Spring, MD; Dr. Juliann Wright, Dana Point CA; Jeanna Verro (Chuck), Vancouver WA; and Jay Wright (Glynis), Tuscarora, NV. Jim has six grandchildren: Alicia Buchanan, Josh and Micaella Verro, Jordan, Jason, and Jillian Wright and great-grandson Roper Verro. He has three brothers: Willard and Bob (deceased) and Steve Wright. Dick Wright is Dads cousin and best friend.
Jim was born on March 15, 1927, to Jim and Margaret Wright and raised on the family ranch in Ruby Valley. After attending grades 1-8 in Ruby Valley, he moved to Elko for High School, he had a very successful high school career. He played 3 years of varsity basketball, ran track and was the state champion in high hurdles and 2nd in low hurdles. He was also student body president his senior year and was voted Outstanding boy in the class of 1945.After high school he served in the Navy during World War II. He then attended the University of Nevada for 2 years until his father became sick and he returned to the ranch. Mom and Dad were married March 25,1951and lived on the family ranch in Ruby Valley until 1953 when they purchased and worked to create a beautiful ranch near Tuscarora. Joann passed away in November of 2007. Although he missed her terribly he remained active on the ranch until the end.
Jim served 12 years on the Elko County School Board, 12 years on the Nevada Beef Council and 4 years on the National Beef Board. He also served 21 years on Nevada State Board of Forestry and Fire control.
Jim was a life-long rancher and, lesser known was also a poet. He wrote loving poems to Joann, and letters to his daughters will remain treasured possessions. Jim was devout in his Christian beliefs and read Bible passages every morning. Rest in peace Dad. You are home now.
Services will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on September 24th at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nevada Cattlemen’s Association or the Independence Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.